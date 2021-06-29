LETS HAVE A ZOO PARTY!

I want to go the zoo. Bad. This is the time of year when it's really fun to get out and see some of the beautiful animals we have in the world, up close and personal; and the Hemker Park & Zoo is planning a big party for Friday, July 9th just for you.

Photo by Jeremy Zero on Unsplash

GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY FOR THE SUMMER PARTY EVENT

Next Friday, July 9th beginning at 10 am, The Hemker Park & Zoo, located at 26715 County Road 39 in Freeport, you can enjoy all the fun at the Summer Party!

Photo by Paz Arando on Unsplash

TICKETS

You can get your advanced tickets now and listen to the Penguin Keeper talk about penguins; and yes! They like it warm, not cold! That's a surprise! You'll learn all about these fun, cute, and beautiful creatures. The Hemker Park & Zoo will also be having fun hourly giveaways during the event.

You and your family will have a chance to hand feed the Giraffes, and toss fish to the Otters. You can bring a packed lunch for a picnic for your family, or you can eat food and drinks that are available on site. There are plenty of picnic areas. Plus, you can pose for pictures and visit the gift shop too. Lots of educational opportunities await your kids to learn about the animals they see during their trip.

Getty Images

This big summer party is geared toward families; to get them out together to learn about the beautiful world around us and have fun in the process.

TICKETS TO THE SUMMER PARTY AT HEMKER PARK & ZOO

If you'd like to get advanced tickets, you can get discounted prices. The cost is $13.00 per person plus tax, for anyone two years and up. To get your tickets now, you can click HERE and it will take you right to the Hemker Park & Zoo ticket page.

