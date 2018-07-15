Domestic Assault, Other Charges for St. Cloud man Arrested Friday

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is in jail on suspicion of two felony charges after an incident involving his ex-girlfriend Friday.

St. Cloud Police say they were called to a threats complaint around 6:00 p.m. When they arrived they found the victim had received several threatening messages from her ex-boyfriend. The ex was identified as 45-year-old Irving Marsaw . He was found in the 300 block of 32nd Avenue North.

When officers tried to arrest Marsaw he fled, eventually being caught. Police say they found marijuana on him during the arrest. Marsaw was taken to Stearns County Jail on felony domestic assault and felony threats of violence, and fleeing police.