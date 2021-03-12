Dog Sled Team Visits Athlos Academy to Wrap Up Winter Spirit Week

ST. CLOUD -- Students at Athlos Academy spent the winter months embracing the cold.

Lead Athletic Performance Coach Aaron Schwenzfeier says with the pandemic, they moved all their physical education classes outdoors, even throughout the winter.

He says despite the cold temperatures at times, the students really enjoyed the new approach.

They've really grown to love it. We've found a whole new world of activities and it's really highlighted that we can still get out and enjoy the weather even if it's cold.

Friday wrapped up the school's winter spirit week, which was centered around the Iditarod races in Alaska.

Schwenzfeier says each class has been following a musher in the competition, and to celebrate, got to see a real sled dog team up close.

We're fortunate to have Silent Run Adventures out of Monticello to come out and give us a live look at their sled dog team up close. It's really cool and it's been an exciting week.

Students got to ask questions, learn how a dogsled works, and pet a few of the dogs.

Schwenzfeier says both students and staff have welcomed the new learning experience, which they hope to continue in the future.