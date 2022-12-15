Do You Find This Sweater Target Is Selling Offensive?

I don't really remember a time when so many people were offended by something just about all the time. Jokes, memes or just about anything it seems is probably going to offend someone. The funny thing is that it's usually someone being offended on behalf of someone else.

It's gotten so bad that comedians lately have been refusing to perform on college campuses. It seems instead of enjoying a few laughs, the audiences are looking for something to offend them. It's just humor and most jokes are at the expense of someone. I'm Norwegian and grew up hearing Norwegian jokes constantly and I never once felt offended by any of them.

Anyway, Target stores started selling this sweater in 2015. It's a sweater that has the letters OCD and underneath in says "Obsessive Christmas Disorder". Evidently a lot of people complained to Target Corporation about the sweater being offensive to people suffering from OCD and mental illness.

I understand that many people suffer from some degree of OCD, obsessive compulsive disorder. In fact, I think many of us have a few obsessive compulsive tendencies. I realize that some cases can be pretty severe.

I guess my point is that if you are offended, that's one thing but to complain thinking someone else might be is really none of your business.

Despite many complaints since the sweater went on sale, 7 years ago, Target Corporation vows to continue to offer the OCD sweater to their customers during the holiday season.

Here's a story WCCO ran in 2015;

