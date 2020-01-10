DNR Seeking Summer Interns

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking to fill hundreds of internships this summer.

The DNR is looking to fill up to 200 positions in all areas of the agency from accounting to wildlife management.

Interns work 20-40 hours per week at $15 an hour. As part of the internship, you must fulfill an academic requirement or get academic credit from your school.

The application period is open until January 31st and the positions will start in May and June.

To apply, go to the Minnesota careers website and enter "intern" into the keywords field on the job search page and select the Natural Resources Department in the agency column.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app