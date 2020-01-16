DNR Announces Take a Kid Fishing Weekend

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering another "Take a Kid Fishing Weekend" this weekend.

Saturday through Monday, anyone 16-years-old and older can fish or dark-house spear without a license if they take a child younger than 16 along.

The DNR is urging anyone who may be venturing out onto the ice to check the conditions first. Consider asking a bait shop, local resident or sheriff's office about the ice conditions on the lake you choose.

Officials say the ice conditions are highly variable this year from lake to lake.

