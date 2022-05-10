Discounted Internet Service Available to Low-Income Households

ST. CLOUD -- Low-income households will be able to get reduced-price internet service under a federal program called the Affordable Connectivity Program.

Twenty internet providers have agreed to discount prices of no more than $30 per month on high-speed internet plans for qualifying households.

According to a news release from Stearns County, those who qualify also will receive up to $30 per month in a subsidy which essentially makes the internet service at no cost to qualifying customers.

The program also offers a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from a participating provider.

Get our free mobile app

Estimates show as many as 40% of households in the country qualify for the ACP. To learn if you qualify, visit acpbenefit.org.

9 Central MN Coffee Roasters to Support Your Caffeine Fix

St. Cloud Is Home to One of Three Art-o-Mats in Minnesota