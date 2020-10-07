Dinner And A Show: “Ladies Of The 80’s” This Saturday Night

WE ALL JUST WANNA HAVE A LITTLE FUN

The Pioneer Place in downtown St. Cloud is one of my favorite stages anywhere. I've performed all over the United States, and something about this theatre makes you feel like you are right on stage with the performers. As a performer, when you are on that stage, you can actually see the faces of the crowd...you can talk with them, sing to them, and the room has a great sound.

DINNER AND A SHOW SERIES

This weekend, The Pioneer Place is bringing back their "Dinner And A Show" Series. Saturday night, October 10th, you won't want to miss "Ladies of the 80's" as they present "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun."

WHAT'S FOR DINNER

Dinner will be at 6 pm, with the show beginning atill 8 pm.

The menu will include three dinner options:

Chicken Oscar : This dish includes a chicken breast and crab in a bearnaise sauce with maritime risotto & veggies, with a strawberry & spinach balsamic salad.

: This dish includes a chicken breast and crab in a bearnaise sauce with maritime risotto & veggies, with a strawberry & spinach balsamic salad. Dill Salmon : Salmon topped with a caper and dill sauce, with maritime risotto & veggies, and a strawberry & spinach balsamic salad.

: Salmon topped with a caper and dill sauce, with maritime risotto & veggies, and a strawberry & spinach balsamic salad. Steak & Shrimp: An 8 oz. sirloin cooked medium, with 3 shrimp and maritime risotto & veggies.

Dinner will be served promptly at 6pm at The Olde Brickhouse, which is located kiddy corner across the street from The Pioneer Place. You'll then head over to Pioneer Place at 7:30 pm for drinks, and then the show which will begin at 8 pm.

Only 53 tickets are available, and you need to call and place your reservation now. Tickets are just $75, and you can get them several different ways:

Call (320) 203-0340

email ray@ppfive.com

Stop into the Veranda Lounge to reserve your tickets.

If you would like to learn more about this and upcoming dinner shows, you can click HERE now.

Enjoy the show!