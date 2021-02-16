Did You Know This About Carbon Monoxide Detectors?

THIS COULD HAVE BEEN A DEADLY MISTAKE

My son has been redoing the lower level of our home; painting walls, moving furniture; creating a music studio that looks amazing.

I came home from work yesterday afternoon, and went downstairs and sat next to the gas fireplace, and noticed that he had the Carbon Monoxide Detector unplugged laying on the mantle.

I asked him why it was laying their unplugged. His response was, "It was beeping and driving me crazy." That should have set off an alarm in MY head! Unfortunately...it didn't! I didn't really think about it being an actual emergency situation. I just ASSUMED that it was the batteries going dead, and it was beeping driving him crazy so he unplugged it.

About an hour later as I was laying in bed when I realized.. "What am I thinking?! This could be an emergency!"

I immediately went back downstairs to check on Drew. He was fine. Then I proceeded to go online and search for what to watch out for when your CO Detector starts beeping.

EDUCATE YOURSELF

Sit your family down and have a meeting to explain the importance of the CO Detector.

NEVER ignore a Carbon Monoxide Detector Alarm, and don't try to find the source of the problem. Immediately take everyone in the house, including your pets outside.

Call Emergency Services, 9-1-1, or the fire department.

Do a head count to check for everyone that was in the house; including your pets.

DO NOT re-enter the premise until emergency services have arrived and cleared you to do so.

SIGNS OF C.O. POISONING

Carbon Monoxide is deadly. If you unplug your alarm, or don't pay attention to the alarm, everyone in the home could end up dead. This is serious stuff. Mild exposure is sometimes mistaken for the flu.

Mild Symptoms:

Headache

Fatigue

Shortness of breath

Nausea

Dizziness

Serious Symptoms:

Mental Confusion

Vomiting

Loss of Muscular coordination

Loss of Consciousness

Death

Additional tips:

Have your gas appliances serviced by a technician at least once a year

Do not use portable flameless chemical heaters indoors

Have your chimney cleaned and checked every year.

Never use a gas oven to heat your home.

Never use a generator inside your home.

Never run a car in the garage if it is attached to the house.

For more information on Carbon Monoxide safety, click HERE now.