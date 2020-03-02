Dallas Demolishes Wolves Sunday

The Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 111-91 Sunday afternoon at Target Center. The Wolves are now 17-42 on the season.

Dallas took an 18 point lead into halftime after outscoring the Wolves 35-20 in the second quarter, and the Timberwolves shot just 36% from the floor in the game.

D'Angelo Russelll scored 16 points in the loss for Minnesota, while Kristaps Porzingis led the Mavericks with 38.

The Wolves will play in New Orleans against Zion Williamson and the Pelicans Tuesday night. The game can be heard on WJON.