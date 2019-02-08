Cute Little Dog Found At Round-A-Bout In Princeton

HAVE YOU BEEN LOOKING FOR THIS LITTLE CUTIE?

This adorable dog was found near the round-a-bout on Highway 95 in Princeton a few days ago. Mille Lacs County Animal control says while in search of the owners, it is hanging out with the person who rescued it.

CONTACT INFORMATION

If you know who this dog belongs to, or if you are looking for your baby, you can call 320.492.5865. The owner should be able to describe her by noting a distinct deformity.