Local Bistro Unveils New Pet-Friendly ‘Kindness Cake’!

IT'S AN EXTRA SPECIAL KINDNESS CAKE!

Jule's Bistro in downtown St. Cloud is at it again, bringing us another amazing Kindness Cake; and this time, it's extra special because you can share it with your pet! (Pet Parent discretion of course).

This month, Jule's Bistro has selected the Tri-County Humane Society (TCHS) as their January/February Kindness Cake partner. TCHS is celebrating 50 years of supporting Central Minnesota animals and people by practicing and promoting quality animal care, offering compassionate customer service, and providing humane education.

BEGGING EYES

What makes this cake so special is that you can share a bite ( I did say 'A BITE") with your furever baby; and yes! The creative team at Jule's tested their Kindness Cake out on their pets and said that it has their pet's full approval. That being said, it doesn't mean you should give a full piece of cake to your pet!

So what's in this cake that makes it edible (in very small portions!) for your pet?

WHAT'S IN THAT CAKE?

The cake is a peanut butter cake that's layered with banana pastry cream and bacon jam, (I didn't know there WAS bacon jam!) and then covered in sweet potato buttercream, and topped with crumbled bacon and bacon shortbread biscuits. Yeah! Bacon! No wonder our pets are going to go crazy for this cake.

HELPING YOUR COMMUNITY HAS NEVER BEEN EASIER

How does the Kindness Cake work? When you purchase a $20 slice of this delightfully delicious cake, $13 will be set aside to provide support for the work of TCHS. A whole kindness cake can be purchased for $136 and will provide over $83 in support to the charity for the month.

If you'd like to learn more about the Tri-County Humane Society, you can go to tricountyhumanesociety.org.

YUM YUM YUM

You are invited to stop by and sit down and enjoy your cake, or if you want to share it with your pet, take a slice home.

Please keep in mind that YOU have the final say in whether or not it is safe for your pet to enjoy a bit of this Kindness Cake.

A MESSAGE FROM JULES BISTRO

Jules Bistro says:

'Animals are every bit as unique and individually sensitive as humans, so use discretion and personal knowledge about your pet when deciding whether to share A BITE of cake. In large quantities, sugar can cause gastrointestinal upset for animals. Ingredients are as follows…bacon, butter, granulated sugar, powdered sugar, all-purpose flour, whole milk, eggs, cornstarch, puréed bananas, vanilla, maple syrup, cinnamon (very small amount), baking powder, salt, peanuts, puréed sweet potato.'

