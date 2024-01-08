This Minnesota Video Gives A Whole New Meaning To Duck Duck Goose!

PET GEESE

I don't know a lot of people that have geese as pets; but if they are anything like chickens, they love their owners and probably come running to greet them when they come home.

For just a short time, I had the pleasure of owning chickens and caring for them. I never knew they could be so sweet. Every time I would come home, I would call to them and they would all come running to me.

PRIOR LAKE ON CHRISTMAS DAY

I can see how geese might act the same way. For people living on Prior Lake on Christmas Day, they may have seen quite a show when Santa went jet-skiing with geese across the lake.

In any other year, this probably wouldn't be possible due to frozen water, but we all know this year was quite different. The video below is what happened, and the comments are great!

Ronnie Hendrickson dressed up as Santa and went for a ride on his jet ski across the lake. I don't know if this was planned, but his geese didn't want to miss out on the fun and flew right alongside him as he took off across the lake.

MPR News/Facebook

There were over 150 comments left in the video's comments on the video.

'One for the record books.' - Janel Randunz

'Real cool memory happening there! Amazing man and his geese!' -Linda Gilgosch

'I live in Burnsville. How did I miss this/!' - Jackie

'I saw him on the lake Thanksgiving with his geese. Awesome.' `Treva Bell

