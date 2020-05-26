CSB/SJU Students Will Return to Campus This Fall

College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University students will return to on-campus learning this fall. The news was officially announced in a letter sent to students, faculty and staff Tuesday. Classes will reopen on campus as planned on August 31, 2020.

The letter states, "we are planning to open campus for the 2020-21 academic year as scheduled because we need to be together."

Students went to an online learning plan back on March 13, 2020 due to COVID-19.

When on-campus learning resumes, the college and university will both be following federal and state health and safety guidelines. Administration is putting a plan together to keep their campus communities safe.

Both campuses will have designated isolation areas in the event someone does become ill with COVID-19. Social distancing rules will be enforced at all times, there will be strict guidelines for sanitation in the residence halls as well as strict regulations in food areas and restrooms.

The letter also states that campus leaders are meeting regularly to plan for the upcoming semester and more information will be available to the public soon.

The announcement is signed by College of Saint Benedict President, Mary Dana Hinton and Saint John's University Interim President, Eugene McAllister.