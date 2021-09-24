CSB Athletics To Name Athletic Center After Sister Lois Wedl

ST. JOSEPH -- The College of St. Benedicts plans to honor their number one sports fan in a special way Saturday.

During halftime of the Saint Benedict soccer game against Gustavus, Athletic Director Kelly Anderson Diercks and CSB transitional president Laurie Hamen will unveil the newly named Sister Lois Wedl Athletic Center.

Anderson Diercks says Wedl has been an incredible supporter of CSB Athletics.

Sister Lois has impacted hundreds of female student-athletes throughout the years and we could not be more grateful and honored to recognized her in this way.

The Center houses locker rooms for both CSB's soccer and softball teams, a team room, an athletic training room, an alumnae lounge, restrooms, ticketing, concessions and a press box for the soccer field.

Sister Lois has a long history with the CSB athletic department from regularly joining the team bus for road games, attending preseason meetings with players, and providing words of encouragement to teams and coaches before and after events.

She even blessed the fields at the groundbreaking in 2016 and again at the field dedication in 2018, when the building was completed.

Wedl says she can't believe this wonderful state-of-the-art complex is being named in her honor.

The warm welcome I have enjoyed from all the coaches has surely helped me feel an intimate part the Bennie family. I often wonder who I be or what I would be like if Bennie sports and amazing people would not have been part of this past third of a century.

The naming of the Athletic Center continues to build on Wedl's legacy. Sister Lois Wedl already has a seat of honor in Claire Lynch Hall.

A livestream of the ceremony will be available.