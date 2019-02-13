Crossroads Center Announces Opening Timeline for HomeGoods

ST. CLOUD -- It's official, HomeGoods is one step closer to opening in St. Cloud.

Crossroads Center announced Wednesday that the home decor store will be moving into one of the new storefronts that was previously occupied by Sears.

Building permits confirmed in October 2018 that HomeGoods would be moving into one of the four available spaces currently being developed.

Kimaya McCargo is the marketing manager for Brookfield Properties, which owns Crossroads Center. She says you can expect to be able to shop at the HomeGoods store later this year.

"The new 22,000 square foot store is slated to open in late 2019 and represents the evolution of Crossroads Center to becoming an all-encompassing hub that offers something for everyone."

Brookfield Properties have yet to announce the other three tenants that plan to move into the former Sears location.

"We look forward to announcing new tenants and amenities as soon as we are able. We appreciate your patience during this process and share our excitement with the entire community."

Sears closed their St. Cloud location in January 2018.