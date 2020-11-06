Creekside Buffet and Restaurant Opens in Sartell

SARTELL – A new restaurant featuring an eclectic, always-changing buffet has opened in Sartell.

Creekside Buffet and Restaurant, located at 101 7th Avenue North in Sartell, opened on Tuesday. The new business took over the space once occupied by Cornerstone Restaurant and Buffet.

“I’ve already had a couple (Cornerstone Restaurant) regulars come in,” said Chad Gross, owner of Creekside. “They’ve enjoyed it so far.”

In addition to a full menu and a to-go option, Creekside offers lunch and dinner buffets. The daily lunch buffet features what Gross describes as a “classic chicken dinner” along with a salad bar. The dinner buffet changes daily.

“We have a different theme every night for dinner,” Gross said. “It’s very similar to how it was when it was the Cornerstone."

Daily themes include:

Tuesday: Tacos

Wednesday: Pasta, Pizza and wings

Thursday: Stir fry

Friday: Surf and Turf

Saturday: BBQ ribs

On Sunday, Creekside offers a breakfast buffet.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, Creekside can seat between 12-15 tables at a time. Gross recommends customers make reservations.

“Right now, during COVID, we can only seat so many,” he said. “We’d normally have a capacity of 160, but we definitely cannot do that right now.”

Creekside Restaurant and Buffet is open Tuesday-Saturday from 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. They are closed on Monday. To make a reservation, call 320-203-9999.

For more, visit Creekside's Facebook page.