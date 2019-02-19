Credit Card Data Breached at Shops Across Minnesota

UNDATED -- Credit card information for customers at a number of businesses in central and greater Minnesota could have been compromised last month.

North Country Business Products -- a retail technology provider -- says the incident may have r esulted in unauthorized access to payment information of some customers , who used credit and debit cards at restaurants that use North Country between January 3 and January 24.

North Country says transactions at Dunn Brothers in Elk River, St. Michael and St. Cloud, may have been compromised. The breach may have exposed the cardholder’s name, credit card number, expiration date, and CVV.

North Country has started an assistance line for anyone who may be affected.