Coyotes Shrink Wild’s Already Slim Playoff Hopes

The Arizona Coyotes beat the Minnesota Wild 4-0 Sunday night in Glendale, Arizona. The loss shrinks the Wild's already slim playoff hopes, dropping them three points behind the Coyotes and four behind the Avalanche with only three games left on the schedule.

Minnesota was stymied by former Wild goaltender Darcy Kuemper's 39 saves in the loss, while Brainerd native Josh Archibald supplied two of Arizona's four goals.

The Wild will host the Winnipeg Jets at Xcel Energy Center Tuesday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1390 KXSS.