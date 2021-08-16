Voted Minnesota Rodeo Association 'Rodeo of The Year' in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2014, and 2017 -- the Clearwater Rodeo is back for it's 41st year this week.

Produced by the Silver Bullet Saddle Club, the Clearwater Rodeo is held annually on the third weekend in August. This year the rodeo will be held on Friday, August 20th, Saturday, August 21st, and Sunday, August 22nd.

The rodeo grounds are located at 17363 County Road 7 NW, Clearwater, MN 55320.

2021 Clearwater Rodeo Schedule

Friday, August 20th

7:00 pm - Rodeo

- Rodeo TBD - Rodeo Dance following the performance with the band Radio Nation

Saturday, August 21st

4:00 pm - BBQ Supper & all the trimmings for $9/meal

- BBQ Supper & all the trimmings for $9/meal 6:00 pm - Rodeo

- Rodeo TBD - Rodeo Dance following the performance with the band Drop Tailgate

Sunday, August 22nd

10:00 am - Non-denominational Cowboy Church Service

- Non-denominational Cowboy Church Service 12:00 pm - Kids Day Activities, including a free hot dog and chance in the kids raffle drawing, petting zoo, pony rides, games, and more. $3 per child, with kids 4 & under free.

- Kids Day Activities, including a free hot dog and chance in the kids raffle drawing, petting zoo, pony rides, games, and more. $3 per child, with kids 4 & under free. 2:00 pm - Rodeo

The Silver Bullet Saddle Club's Cook Shack will be cooking' up food all three days, and the Clear Water Lions Club's Beer Garden will serving up cold ones to wash it all down. Additional vendors will be on site selling food and other items.

Ticket Information

Parking is free.

Band/dance admission is included in your rodeo ticket.

Cash or check only for rodeo admission.

General Admission: $12 advanced or $15 at the gate.

$12 advanced or $15 at the gate. Children (under 12): $6 advanced or $7 at the gate.

$6 advanced or $7 at the gate. Seniors (65 & older): $6 advanced or $7 at the gate.

$6 advanced or $7 at the gate. Children (4 & under): Free.

You can get advanced 2021 Clearwater Rodeo tickets at:

Coborn's - Albertville

Coborn's - Big Lake

Coborn's - Clearwater

Clearwater Flintstone's Lounge

Clearwater Travel Plaza

Clear Lake Amoco

Clear Lake Farmer's Elevator

Coborn's - Foley

Coborn's - Little Falls

Coborn's - Sauk Rapids

Coborn's - St. Cloud

Coborn's - St. Joe

The Boot Shack - St. Cloud

Boot Barn - St. Cloud Crossroads

Cash Wise - Waite Park

Norm's Farm Market - Becker

10 Things You'll See at Every Small Town Summer Festival in Minnesota