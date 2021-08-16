Cowboy Up! 41st Annual Clearwater Rodeo this Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Voted Minnesota Rodeo Association 'Rodeo of The Year' in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2014, and 2017 -- the Clearwater Rodeo is back for it's 41st year this week.
Produced by the Silver Bullet Saddle Club, the Clearwater Rodeo is held annually on the third weekend in August. This year the rodeo will be held on Friday, August 20th, Saturday, August 21st, and Sunday, August 22nd.
The rodeo grounds are located at 17363 County Road 7 NW, Clearwater, MN 55320.
2021 Clearwater Rodeo Schedule
Friday, August 20th
- 7:00 pm - Rodeo
- TBD - Rodeo Dance following the performance with the band Radio Nation
Saturday, August 21st
- 4:00 pm - BBQ Supper & all the trimmings for $9/meal
- 6:00 pm - Rodeo
- TBD - Rodeo Dance following the performance with the band Drop Tailgate
Sunday, August 22nd
- 10:00 am - Non-denominational Cowboy Church Service
- 12:00 pm - Kids Day Activities, including a free hot dog and chance in the kids raffle drawing, petting zoo, pony rides, games, and more. $3 per child, with kids 4 & under free.
- 2:00 pm - Rodeo
The Silver Bullet Saddle Club's Cook Shack will be cooking' up food all three days, and the Clear Water Lions Club's Beer Garden will serving up cold ones to wash it all down. Additional vendors will be on site selling food and other items.
Ticket Information
- Parking is free.
- Band/dance admission is included in your rodeo ticket.
- Cash or check only for rodeo admission.
- General Admission: $12 advanced or $15 at the gate.
- Children (under 12): $6 advanced or $7 at the gate.
- Seniors (65 & older): $6 advanced or $7 at the gate.
- Children (4 & under): Free.
You can get advanced 2021 Clearwater Rodeo tickets at:
- Coborn's - Albertville
- Coborn's - Big Lake
- Coborn's - Clearwater
- Clearwater Flintstone's Lounge
- Clearwater Travel Plaza
- Clear Lake Amoco
- Clear Lake Farmer's Elevator
- Coborn's - Foley
- Coborn's - Little Falls
- Coborn's - Sauk Rapids
- Coborn's - St. Cloud
- Coborn's - St. Joe
- The Boot Shack - St. Cloud
- Boot Barn - St. Cloud Crossroads
- Cash Wise - Waite Park
- Norm's Farm Market - Becker
10 Things You'll See at Every Small Town Summer Festival in Minnesota
Bucket List Attractions in Minnesota - Must Sees