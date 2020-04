We still don't know what the full impact of the COVID-19 virus will be on the St. Cloud area. But already, we know it's disrupted almost every facet of our lives.

Businesses and other workplaces are closed as we try to flatten the curve.

What's left behind?

In many cases -- for now -- a closed sign or some words of encouragement.

Here are some of those "signs of the times."

COVID-19: Signs of the Time