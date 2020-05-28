COVID-19 Related Deaths Hit New Daily High in Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- There was a record number of COVID-19 related deaths in Minnesota Wednesday. The Minnesota Department of Health says 35 people died, including a person in their 80s in Benton County.

The total number of deaths is now at 967, with 787 of them from longterm care facilities.

The state confirmed 493 new coronavirus cases, with 11 of them in Stearns County, five in Benton County and three in Sherburne County.

Stearns has 1,995 total cases with 12 deaths

Sherburne has 222 total cases with 2 deaths

Benton has 173 total cases with 3 deaths

The total number of cases is now at 22,947.

There are 606 people in the hospital today with COVID-19, and 242 of them are in the ICU.

The state says 16,655 people have either recovered or have died from the virus.

The total number of tests conducted is over 225,000.