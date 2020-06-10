COVID-19 ICU, Hospitalizations Lowest Levels in a Month

ST. PAUL -- The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU in Minnesota has dropped to its lowest level in a month. The Minnesota Department of Health says there are 193 ICU patients today, which is the lowest its been since May 9th.

The number of people in the hospital today that are not in the ICU is 234, which is the lowest that number has been since May 4th.

The MDH has reported 19 additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total to 1,236.

There are 352 new positive cases in the state, five in Stearns County, bringing the total to 28,869.