Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Up to 21 in Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has gone up to 21 in Minnesota, as of Saturday.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the counties with cases so far are Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey, Renville, Stearns, and Wright.

There has been nearly 900 people tested for the virus in Minnesota.

If you have questions, MDH has set-up a COVID-19 hotline which is, 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903. It is answered between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

As of Friday, the CDC was reporting over 1,600 cases nationwide with 41 deaths.

Worldwide as of Saturday, the number of cases is at more than 154,000 cases and nearly 5,800 deaths. The good news is more than 74,000 people have already recovered from it globally.

MDH recommends postponing and canceling:

Large events where 250 people or more would gather, including but not limited to: Concerts. Conferences. Professional, college, and school performances or sporting events.

Smaller events (fewer than 250 people) that are held in crowded auditoriums, rooms, or other venues that do not allow social distancing of 6 feet per person.

Events with more than 10 people where the majority of participants are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19, including gatherings such as those at: Retirement facilities. Assisted living facilities. Developmental homes. Support groups for people with health conditions.



MDH encourages K-12 schools to remain open unless directed to close by MDH.