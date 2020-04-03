Compost Site, Yard Waste Collection Starts Monday

ST. CLOUD -- If you're planning to do some yard work this weekend good news.

The St. Cloud compost site is scheduled to open at noon on Monday.

Compost permits are not available at the site, however you can get your permit online. City staff is asked you allow 7-10 days for the permit to be processed.

The city compost site will be open through November 21st, 2020.

In addition, city staff will begin picking up city yard waste bags on Monday. Yard waste will be picked up throughout the entire city every Monday.

Both yard waste pickup and compost site schedules are weather permitting.

