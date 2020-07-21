Cold Spring Woman Charged With Assaulting Another Woman

ST. CLOUD -- A Cold Spring woman is charged with felony assault after allegedly punching and kicking another woman in the face.

Cold Spring Police were called to an apartment on Main Street just after 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Officers met with a woman who was bleeding from a large scratch on her nose and from one of her eyes.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, the victim was hanging out with friends when 37-year-old Issette Banda came in and started repeatedly punching the woman in the face. When the victim fell to the floor, Banda is accused of kicking her in the face.

The victim went to the hospital and told officers she cannot see correctly out of her eye and has to take time off work due to her vision being impaired.

Banda is charged with 3rd-degree assault, causing substantial bodily harm.

Court records don't indicate why Banda allegedly attacked the victim.