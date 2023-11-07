CMAB Seeks New Board Member

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A regional arts board is seeking a new member for their board of directors. The Central Minnesota Arts Board (CMAB) is looking to fill an opening because board member Denise Todd moved to Oregon.

Board members must live in either Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, or Wright County, and serve a three-year term. Executive Director Leslie LeCuyer says they would like to diversify the board more:

"We do work hard to develop relationships and service to all residents of our four county region. We are targeting BIPOC and LGBTQ communities for a new board member so that we can represent those communities better."

LeCuyer says being on the board is a very gratifying experience, and while serving on the board is a volunteer position board members do receive a small stipend. The CMAB is one of Minnesota's 11 regional arts councils and distributes public funds and McKnight Foundation awards.

