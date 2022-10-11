Clearwater/Clear Lake Amateur Baseball Update – 10/11/22

CLEARWATER/CLEAR LAKE FALL BASEBALL LEAGUE

SUNDAY OCTOBER 9th

CHAMPIONSHIP

WEB GEMS 8 MONTROSE/WAVERLY STINGERS 3

The WEB GEMS defeated the STINGERS for their second championship in two years. Backed by thirteen hits, including a home run and good defensive plays. The WEB GEMS starting pitcher was the veteran 43 year old righty Zach Femrite. He threw six innings, he gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Lefty Zach Laudenbach threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs and one walk. Righty Brooks Marquardt threw the final 2/3 of an inning to close it out.

The WEB GEMS offense was led by David Jonas, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs. Teddy Fleming went 4-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs and Max Fuchs went 2-for-5, he had a stolen base and scored a run. Jaxon Marquardt went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Scott Marquardt went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-4 and Jeff Amann went 1-for-2. Kyle Budde earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Zach Femrite earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs.

The STINGERS starting pitcher was Righty Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum, he threw six innings, he gave up twelve hits, seven runs, one walk and he recored eleven strikeouts. Righty Brady Boeddeker threw two inning in relief, he gave up twelve hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The STINGERS offense was led by Kirby Moynagh, went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Brady Boeddeker went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Matt Krenz and Luke Welle both went 1-for-3 and both earned a walk. Johnny Grudin went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Robb Moynagh went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Andrew Moynagh scored a run.

THIRD PLACE

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 5 CENTRAL VALLEY 0

The River Cats defeated Central Valley for Third Place, backed by ten hits, including a home run and a pair of triples. The River Cats played solid defense and they had very good pitching performances. Three brothers combined to throw a shutout. Preston Schlegel started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Zeus Schlegel threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Samson Schlegel threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The River Cats were led on offense by Samson Schlegel, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a stolen base. Zeus Schlegel went 2-for-5 with a triple for a RBI, he had a stolen base and scored a run. Callen Henkemeyer went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double for a RBI. Ty Carper went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jake Carper earned a walk. Adam Smith went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Nick Proshek earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Jackson Layer earned two walks and he had a stolen base and Cole Duchene went 1-for-2.

The starting pitcher for the Central Valley crew was JT Harren, he threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, two walks and he recored four strikeouts. Tyler Stang threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Central Valley offense was led by Parker Cox, he went 2-for-4 and Tyler Stang went 1-for-4. JT Harren earned two walks and he had a stolen base and Rudy Notch earned two walks.