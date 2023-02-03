City of Stillwater Extends Viewing Time For Championship Sculptures In Lowell Park

IT'S NOT TOO LATE!

If you didn't get a chance to drive to Stillwater in the past few weeks to see the amazing snow sculptures created by artists from all over the world, The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce Foundation has decided that it would be a shame to destroy all of the beautiful snow sculptures so soon, so they've decided to extend the public snow sculpture viewing for another week, through February 13th.

EXTENDED DATES

You can head straight to downtown Stillwater to see the 12 sculptures in Lowell Park. A bit of advice? Park a couple blocks away because downtown parking can be a real pain in the butt. If you're able to walk a short distance, it will be much easier for you to get in and out.

TEAMS FROM AROUND THE GLOBE

Sculpting teams came from all around the globe to create their amazing snow creations. Some of the teams were from Alberta, Canada; Chaco, Argentina; Quebec, Canada; Ecuador; Finland; Germany; Mexico; Izmit, Turkey; Florida; Minnesota and Wisconsin.

HOUSE OF THUNE

Minnesota Team "House of Thune" took first place at the event with their sculpture called 'Journey.' The creation was made from 10 tons of snow. The team says their inspiration came from how people fall apart during adversity, and find a way to pull themselves back together over, and over, and over again. The team took home a $4000 prize.

This was the second annual event for the Sculpting Championship, and I for one, hope they are able to continue the competition next year. It's a great way to celebrate through our cold winter months and gives us all hope that you can find beauty in the dead of winter.

