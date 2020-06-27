Spots to have a birthday party for your kid just went down by one in Rochester. It is now official that the Chuck E. Cheese location in Rochester is on the list of restaurants that are permanently closed.

According to USA Today, 34 Chuck E. Cheese locations are closing across the country, and the only location in Minnesota on the list is Rochester. 11 of the locations on the list were already closed prior to the pandemic.

Other locations in the midwest that will be closing are:

Lincoln, Nebraska

Sioux City, Iowa

Appleton, Wisconsin

What are you going to miss the most about Chuck E. Cheese? I've got three kiddos so finding a place that is fun, entertaining, and affordable for a birthday party is somewhat challenging in our town. I'll miss having this as an option for kids and families. The goodies and trinkets that kids can try to win with tickets, I won't miss those. These usually broke or just ended up in a junk pile of items that the kids never used anyways.

