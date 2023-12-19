Christmas Songs That Minnesotans Just Can’t Stand!

Have we reached the "Bah! Humbug!" portion of the holiday season? Wait...it hasn't been that way since August?! Sure feels like it.

MERRY &$@#ING GRINCHMAS!!!

GET OUT OF MY STORAGE LOCKER/HOME!

Several months of Christmas songs have culminated into a few weeks of ALL OF THE CHRISTMAS SONGS ALL OF THE TIME (except on The Loon, where we're more restrained and selective with the Christmas tunes). So which tunes are we Grinching a little extra right now?

Time to ask the listeners!!

Christmas Songs That We Can't Stand

Nancy Jo was first up with a song...I have actually never heard before. And now I long for those blissfully ignorant days...

"I want a hippopotamus for Christmas! It’s so annoying"

Josie, Kevin, and Rene all voted for a holiday staple: "Christmas Baby"

Jodi's a hater of Sir Paul: "Wonderful Christmas Time; Paul McCartney"

Speaking of The Beatles: D.J. messaged us via The Loon App that he'd woken up with Yoko in his head. That is a cruel and unusual way to wake up, so of course he's not feeling John Lennon's classic at all.

Shelley is taking a stand for Grandmas everywhere: "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer. Horrible, terrible, awful."

Kathy is unimpressed with a Christmas classic from down south: "Feli[z] Navidad"

Jason reminded us that singing kids can be annoying: "The Jackson 5 doing “Santa Clause is Coming to Town”. Or should I say “SAAANTA Clause is coming to towwwwwnnnn!”

Stella thinks young drummers that are small in stature are a big NOPE

Susan's hate went to a classic that repeats itself nearly a dozen times

And who could possibly forget the song that deteriorates retail workers' mental health faster than those bananas you just bought: "All I Want For Christmas is You" by Mariah Carey. I'm not sharing it because it still gives me flashbacks to my retail/grocery store days.

I will NOT bring about Whamageddon, either.

