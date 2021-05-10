Chipotle Raising Starting Pay, Creates Path to Six Figure Salary

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA -- Chipotle Mexican Grill has announced it is increasing wages resulting in a $15 average wage by the end of June.

The wage increases for new and existing hourly and salaried restaurant employees will be rolled out over the next few weeks and will result in hourly crew member starting wages ranging from $11-$18 per hour.

Chipotle's crew members can also advance to a Restaurateur, the highest General Manager position, in three and a half years, with average compensation of $100,000.

Chipotle has also introduced a $200 employee referral bonus for crew members and a $750 referral bonus for Apprentices or General Managers.

Chipotle is looking to hire 20,000 new team members across the U.S.

There are two Chipotle Mexican Grills in St. Cloud one at 211 5th Avenue South and another at 3959 2nd Street South.

Get our free mobile app