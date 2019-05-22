Children’s Museum Funding In Limbo At State Legislature

ST. CLOUD -- It's possible the children's museum being planned for downtown St. Cloud could still get some money from the state legislature during a special session.

Republican State Senator Jerry Relph of St. Cloud says the language in the House and Senate bills is different. The House would give a direct grant to the Great River Children's Museum of $150,000 each year for two years. However, the Senate does not make a direct grant to any individual museum other than the Minnesota Children's Museum. The money is put into a grant account, which individual museums would have to apply for.

Senator Relph says he would prefer the House language, but the chair of the Senate Legacy Funding wants the competitive grant process.

Relph says right now he is waiting for a conference committee report.