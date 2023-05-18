Check Out This Hilarious Police Chase in Rochester

It seems just about every day there is a police chase on the news. Some end without death or injury, some don't. So I found this video of a Rochester cop chasing, not a violent criminal or someone with a suspended license but wait for it....a chicken.

Check out this hilarious police chase video on the Spotted In Rochester Facebook page.

That's right, a chicken and this chicken has no intention of surrendering peacefully. In fact, it appears the chicken on the run is trying to give this police officer a heart attack.

Although we don't actually see the eventual capture in the video, I have to assume that the chicken was finally apprehended. What happened to the chicken after that, I don't know. Maybe the turned it into the local humane society. I just hope there wasn't a barbecue at the Rochester Police Station.

This was a humorous police chase story but the real thing can end badly and is not only a danger to the police officers involved but to the general public sharing the highways and byways of Minnesota.

According to a story by mprnews.org, the U.S. Department of Justice released a report last year reporting that in the U.S between 1996 and 2015 more than 7000 people died from police chases around the country.

Anyway, I hope you enjoyed the comical police pursuit of the renegade chicken in Rochester.

