Summer Fun! ‘Brew At The Zoo’ Happening at Hemker Park Zoo In June

BREW AT THE ZOO COMING TO HEMKER PARK & ZOO

Zoos aren't just for kids anymore. This event is specifically for the adult who still has the heart of a child, and is amazed by the beautiful animals we don't get to see every day.

Hemker Park & Zoo is inviting you to an evening of live music and sampling of delicious refreshing beers, wines, and spirits.

MARK THE DATE: JUNE 15TH 2023

The 'Brew At The Zoo' event will be taking place on June 15th, 2023 from 6 to 9 pm. There will be live music, a silent auction, and food available as well as a sampling of beverages.

GUARDIANS OF CONSERVATION

All of the proceeds raised from this event will go to the "Guardians of Conservation," who support endangered animal conservation, and education efforts through Hemker Park Zoo and around the world.

RAIN OR SHINE EVENT

This is a rain-or-shine event that happens after regular hours at the zoo, so make sure you grab your umbrella, just in case.

If you choose the "Brew at the Zoo' VIP experience, you will get the following:

Fast Pass Entrance

Exclusive VIP Area lounge area with snacks

Meet & Greet with Zoo Ambassador animal from 7 to 7:30 pm.

Commemorative Swag

TICKET INFORMATION

If you want regular tickets to the event, the cost is $40 in advance or $45 at the door. VIP tickets are $80 dollars each and include the fast check-in, meet & greets, VIP lounge, and a take-home gift.

