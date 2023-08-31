Check Out Sartell’s New Inclusive Playground With This Photo Gallery!

Sartell's Lions Park has been converted from a traditional playground to an inclusive playground that is accessible for all children, including those with physical challenges.

The park will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 10th, but it is open for the public to enjoy in the meantime.

I took my son to the playground on Wednesday and it was packed full of happy kids eager to check out their new playland. My kid, who is five, absolutely LOVED the park and was already asking when we could go back when we weren't even halfway home!

The surface of the playground is some sort of soft rubber which was easy on the feet and didn't get overly hot despite it being a very sunny day.

The first structure we tried was very low to the ground and looked like it would be a lot of fun for smaller kids or kids who may have trouble climbing bigger equipment.

Next up was the bigger playground structure. This one had a couple of slides, two different climbing walls, a tunnel to crawl through and a rope bridge among its obstacles.

The most popular attraction at the park (on Wednesday at least) was the merry-go-round structure that had places for kids to sit or stand.

There was also a saucer-type swing that went back-and-forth.

And a couple of music stations, including this one with a xylophone and drum!

No playground in 2023 would be complete without a couple of zip lines! I don't think any playgrounds had these when I was a kid but now they are everywhere!

To the north of the main play structure is a bridge and some monkey bars.

Sartell Lions Park is located on 1st Street North in Sartell, just off of Pinecone Road.