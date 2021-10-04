If you've got a sweet tooth, this is one road trip you're going to want to take this October. 'Northern Minnesota's largest candy store' is just a two hour drive from St. Cloud and it's got it all.

You've probably heard of 'Minnesota's Largest Candy Store'. It's a similar concept to this, but this one is a little more north, in Carlton, and recently opened. The candy store is called Sweetly Kismet and it's relatively new. Their Facebook page was created in January 2020.

Get our free mobile app

According to their website, they carry over 3,500 products--you're sure to find something you'll love...just in time for Halloween aka candy season.

If you're a chocolate lover, they've got 262 options for you. If you love cotton candy...they've got 51 different varieties. Fudge lovers, rejoice! They've got 24 fudge choices for your sweet tooth.

People who love throw back candies and want to feel a little nostalgia...they've got 99 candies that'll take you right back to your childhood, or even further back if you'd like.

Need to wash down all that candy? Sweetly Kismet has 260 different kinds of beverages.

And, these delicious treats are just the tip of the iceberg. It's definitely a road trip you'll have to add to your Minnesota fall bucket list. Plus, if you're heading up north, the fall colors are supposed to be nearing peak color change soon. It'll definitely be a gorgeous drive.

Plus, if you want to score some brownie points with the neighbor kids this Halloween, you might want to stock up on some fun things that they won't be able to find anywhere else!

10 Hilariously Bad Google Reviews of Minnesota Landmarks

Take a Look Around the Shoppes of Little Falls