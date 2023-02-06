Central Minnesotans Can SAVE This Afternoon At This Event In St. Joe

FARE FOR ALL IN ST. JOE TODAY!

Today is the day! Save a few trips to the grocery store and save up to 40% on high-quality food for your family and friends.

Fare For All, is an amazing food program for all people in Minnesota, to get incredible, high-quality foods at unbelievable prices. This program is not just for low-income families; it is for EVERYONE in our community and the more of us that utilize the great service

February's Menu includes:

MINI MEAT PACK C $11

Chicken Tenders 1.7 pound

Jumbo Beef Franks 15 ounces

Ground Beef 1 pound

Chicken Breasts 1 pound

MEGA MEAT PACK W $25

Pollock Fillets 1 pound

Pork Chops Bone-In 1 pound

Peppercorn Tenderloin 1 pound

Turkey Burger 2 pounds

80% Ground beef 1 pound

Mild pork sausage 1 pound

Boneless & Skinless Chicken breasts 1 pound

PRODUCE PACK $10

Russet Potatoes 5 pounds

Yellow Onions 2 pounds

Carrots 1 pound

Gala Apples 4 count

Navel Oranges 4 count

Grape Tomatoes 1 pint

HOT BUYS

Get a LOCAL Thousand Hills Rump Roast of 1.5 pounds for just $15.50.

LOCAL Eichtens Plain Gouda Cheese, 8 ounces for just $5.75.

Fare For All is heading to St. Joseph this afternoon from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The event will take place at:

Resurrection Lutheran Church

610 County Road 2

St. Joseph MN 56374

It's a really simple process. You can typically buy as many packages of each available option as you want. You can pay with a credit card, EBT, and cash. They come to different cities on different days of the month, so if you can't make it to St. Joseph today, you will have other options available around the area.

If you would like to sign up to be on their mailing list, they will send you an email when they are coming to a location near you, so you never miss a Fare For All event.

Happy shopping!

