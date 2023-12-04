Central Minnesota Prep Wrestling Update – December 4th, 2023

GRANITE CITY SPORTS WRESTLING

ALL SEASON LONG RESULTS OF DUALS AND TOURNAMENTS. UPCOMING SCHEDULES OF EVENTS AND STATE RATINGS

TEAMS:

No. 2A Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jagaurs (Section 5A)

No. 5A Royalton-Upsala Royals (Section 7A)

No. 6A Holdingford Huskers (Section 7A)

No.. 10A Paynesville Area Bulldogs (5A)

107 Pounds

No. 8A Lane Patrick Holdingford 10th

No. 3AA Boston Kuschel, Becker 9th

113 Pounds

No. 9A Roman Roberg Paynesville Area 9th

No. 3AA Bennett Kujawa, Becker 9th

No. 5AA Kyle Stangl, Pierz 11th

121 Pounds

No. 5A Wyatt Pilarski Holdingford 10th

127 Pounds

No. 4A Wyatt Novitzki Holdingford 11th

133 Pounds

No. 1AA Vance Barz, Sauk Rapids-Rice 12th

No. 3AA Carter Young, Pierz 10th

No. 9AA Brayden Boots, Becker 9th

139 Pounds

No. 9A Lane Olson Royalton-Upsula 11th

No. 10AA Joey Wilczek, Little Falls 12th

145 Pounds

No. 2A Ryan Jensen Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 12th

No. 8A Masyn Patrick Holdingford 10th

No. 1AA Kaden Nicolas, Becker 11th

No. 5AA Noah Cameron, Little Falls 10th

152 Pounds

No. 5A Sawyer Simmons Royalton-Upsala 12th

No. 6A William Pilarski Holdingford 11th

No. 5AA Landen Kujawa, Becker 11th

No. 6AA Chase Becker, Pierz 12th

160 Pounds

No. 9A Isaac Ortiz Eden Valley-Watkins 12th

No. 7AA Evan Moscho, Rocori 12th

172 Pounds

No. 1A Maximus Hanson Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 12th

No. 2A Drew Lange Holdingford 12th

No. 9AA Owen Angell, Becker 11th

189 Pounds

No. 1A Peyton Hemmesch Paynesville Area 11th

No. 3A Carson Gilbert Belgrade-Brooten-Elsosa 11th

No. 7A Luke Bieniek Holdingford 11th

No. 9A Sonnie DeHeer Eden Valley-Watkins 12th

No. 3AA Hank LeClair, Little Falls 12th

No. 8AA Mason Orth, Rocori 12th

215 Pounds

No. 3A Jaxon Bartkowicz Holdingford 10th

No. 7A Kaden Holm Royalton-Upsala 12th

No. 8A Seth Vearrier Paynesville Area 12th

285 Pounds

No. 2A Brandon Mugg Royalton-Upsala 11th

No. 9A Harley Weber, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 11th

189 Pounds

No. 10 AAA Sutton Kenning St. Cloud Crush 10th

285 Pounds

No. 1AA Grady Minnerath, Rocori 12th.

AA TEAMS

BECKER BULLDOGS (3AA)

No events yet, Thursday December 7th they open their season

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS (Lean and Mean AA)

The Flyers had a very good team performance with 178.5 points to earn the championship in the twelve team field of teams at the Edina “Hornets” Invitational. The Flyers defeated section 7AA foe and Class AA Lean an Mean Grand Rapids, as they took second place. The Flyers earned fifteen medals, including four championships by: Cayden Neisen (121), Joey Wilczek (139), Beau Robinson (160) and Ivan Petrich (215). They had six that earned second place medals, Lucas Schief (114), Hayden Ramsdell (127), Mason Rausch (133), Noah Cameron (145), Kobi Cameron (152) and Hank LeClair (189).

ROCORI SPARTANS (Lean and Mean AA)

The Spartans had a good team performance, they earned second place at the Osseo “Droegemueller” Invitational twelve team event with 161 points. They finished behind Totino-Grace the No. 4AA ranked team. They earned nine medals including four championships by: Davey Maldonado (114), Mason Moscho (127), Jack Major (152) and Evan Moscho (160). Christian Rodriguez (125) earned second place, Kameron Moscho (127) and Nathan Soldner (189) both earned third place medals, Beau Lindell (139) earned fourth place and Zander Bitker (172) earned fifth place.

PIERZ PIONEERS

The Pioneer opened their season with a huge team performance, they won the championship at the Big Lake “Hornets” Invitational with thirteen place winners for 207 points. They finished ahead of Class A Lean and Mean Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg by twenty-five points. The Pioneers earned two championships by Chase Becker (152) and Brayden Melby (160). Kyle Stangl (114), Link Toops (127), Cash Fussy (139) and Liam Hennessy (145) all earned second place medals. Jayden Zajac (172) and Wyatt Dingmann (215) both earn third place medals, Carter Young (133) earned fourth place, Jack Byker (285) and Gauge Johnson (121) both earn fifth place and Brecken Gruber (107) and Brad Tanner (189) both took sixth place.

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons opened their season at the at the Chisago Lakes “Wildcats” duals. They defeated the No. 7A ranked Kenyon-Wanamingo 29-25. They were defeated by AAA Cambridge-Isanti 37-31 and Mounds View 52-10. They had five that went 2-0: Cyler Ruhoff (127), Wyatt Wall (133), Tyler Wilhelmi (139), Noah Brunn (145) and Alex Jennissen (172).

FOLEY 29 KENYON WANAMINGO 25

107 Liam Sommer (KW) Fall Bobby Gutormson (FOL) 1:07

114 Bryan Jacobson (KW) Maj. Dec. Jake Drexler (FOL) 13-3

121 Ryan LaCanne (KW) Fall Zane Moulzolf (FOL) 3:19

127 Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) Dec. Reed Sommer (KW) 13-6

133 Wyatt Wall (FOL) Dec. Eli Hanson (KW) 5-3

139 Tyler Wilhelmi (FOL) Fall Brennan Flotterud (KW) 3:30

145 Noah Brunn (FOL) Maj. Dec. Reuben Johnson (KW) 11-1

152 Trent Foss (KW) Dec. Hunter Wilhelmi (FOL) 4-2

160 Dillon Bartel (KW) Dec. William Gutormson (FOL) 9-8

172 Alex Jennissen (FOL) Maj. Dec. Kiefer Olson (KW) 13-5

189 Keagon Frisbie (FOL) Fall Ryan Rechtzigel (KW) 1:42

215 Will Van Epps (KW) Dec. Josiah Peterson (FOL) 5-2

285 Joe Prom (FOL) Dec. Charles Koncur (KW) 8-3

CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI 37 FOLEY 31

107 Gavin Swanson (CBI) Fall Everett Bemboom (FOL) :36

114 Wyatt Wald (CBI) Fall Jake Drexler (FOL) 4:00

121 Leo Edblad (CBI) Fall Zane Moulzolf (FOL) :41

127 Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) Tech. Fall Grady Jennissen (CBI) 19-2

133 Wyatt Wall (FOL) Fall Ben Westover (CBI) 1:41

139 Tyler Wilhelmi (FOL) Fall Zach Hylton (CBI) 1:26

145 Noah Brunn (FOL) Maj. Dec. Brock Brown (CBI) 13-5

152 Keith Hout (CBI) Fall Hunter Wilhelmi (FOL) 3:07

160 Maverick Henderson (CBI) Maj. Dec. William Gutormson (FOL) 16-2

172 Alex Jennissen (FOL) Fall Nicolas Erickson (CBI) 3:15

189 Jacob Henderson (CBI) Dec. Keagon Frisbie (FOL) 4-3

215 Josiah Peterson (FOL) Maj. Dec. Jarred Goodman (CBI) 9-1

285 Brady Andersen (CBI) Fall Joe Prom (FOL) 3:52

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies opened their season at the thirteen team Melrose “Defender” Invitational. They earned eighth place with 70 points. They earned six medals, Mason Plumski (172) earned second, Owen Carlson (152) earned third place, Colton Carlson (107) and Nathan Kollmann (121) both earned fifth place and Bert Schulte (133) and Ace Donabauer (172) both took sixth place.

SAUK RAPIDS/RICE CYCLONES

The Storm opened their season at the St. Michael-Albertville “Knights” Invitational. They earned 48 points for tenth place with three medal winners, Vance Barz (133) earned the championship, Jack Barz (145) earned fourth place and John Pesta (127) earned fifth place.

CLASS A TEAMS

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS (No. 2A)

The Jaguars earned second place with 204.5 points at Melrose “Defender” Invitational with eight medals winners, including six that earned championship medals. They were edged out by Section and Conference rivals No. 10A ranked Paynesville. The Jaguars had an impressive six championships by Ryan Jensen (145), Brett DeRoo (152), Ethan Mueller (160), Maximus Hanson (189), Carson Gilbert (215) and Harley Weber (285). Noah Welte (114) earned second place and Hunter Laage (189) earned fourth place.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS (No. 6A)

The Huskers don’t started their season will this Thursday with a triangular with Osakis and Kimball.

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS (No. 5A)

The Royals opened their season at the Coon Rapids “Bob Board” thirteen team invitational. They earned 134.5 points to take fifth place in this large field of teams with the No. 2AAA ranked Hastings earning the championship. The Royals earned six medals, including two championships by: Sawyer Simmons (152) and Brandon Mugg (285). Nick Leibold (172) earned second place, Kaden Holm (215) earned third place, Lane Olson (139) earned fourth place and John Bzdok (133) earned fifth place.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS (No. 10A)

The Bulldogs opened their season with an awesome team performance with 206 points to win the thirteen field of teams at the Melrose “Defender” Invitational with thirteen medal winners. They edged out the No. 2A ranked section rivals Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa. The Bulldogs earned a pair of championships by Roman Roberg (114) and Mason McNab (127). Mason Hanson (139) earned a second place medal and Seth Vearrier (189) and Jamison Meagher (107) both earned third place medals. Devon Schmidt (121), Preston Welling (145) and Grant Wendlandt (172) all earned fourth place medals. Brayden Kierstead (1330, Jose Anaya (152) Brandon Hess (160) and Kevin Raya Botello (285) all earned fifth place medals and Carson Suchy (114) earned sixth place.

KIMBALL CUBS

The Cubs opened their season at the Glencoe/Silver Lake ‘Don Hall” Invitational with three place winners, Hank Meyer (215) earned second place, Mark Schiefelbein (139) earned third place and William Serbus (133) earned sixth place.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles opened their season at the Melrose “Defender” Invitational, a thirteen team field of teams. They earned seventh place with 84 points, they earned five medals. Sonnie DeHeer (215) earned second, Braydon Kramer (139) earned third place, Carter Scheeler (160) and Nick Becker (285) both earned fourth place and John Weiss (114) earned fifth place.

CLASS AAA TEAMS

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

The Crush went 2-1 at the Bemidji “Lumberjacks” quadrangular, they defeated Section rivals Bemidji 30-28 and Buffalo 54-22. They were defeated by section foe Moorhead 35-30. Tanner Hugg (160/172), Sam Long (189) and Sutton Kenning (215) all went 3-0. Kendall Booker (121, Jack Hamak (127) and Jordan Dombrowski (145) all went 2-1 and Jaxon Kenning (172) went 2-0. The Crush split their duals at the Staples-Moltey “Cardinals” triangular. They defeated Milaca-Faith Christian 45-24 and they were defeated by Class A Lean and Mean Staples-Motley 40-18. The Crush had four that went 2-0: Jack Hamak (127), Jaxon Kenning (172), Sam Long (189) and Sutton Kenning (215/285).

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 30 BEMIDJI 28

107 Oscar Hanks (BEM) over Grady Doering (SCC) (Dec 13-6)

114 Gil Andreas Rafols (SCC) over Levi Mellema (BEM) (Fall 5:36)

121 Kendall Booker (SCC) over Casey Sisneros (BEM) (Dec 5-4)

127 Gabriel Morin (BEM) over Jack Hamak (SCC) (MD 9-0)

133 Brody Castonguay (BEM) over Mustafa Abshir (SCC) (Fall 0:48)

139 Nick Strand (BEM) over Ethan Lunning (SCC) (Fall 0:56)

145 Jaden Dombrovski (SCC) over Lincoln Schmitt (BEM) (Dec 3-2)

152 Alec Newby (BEM) over Noah Neuman (SCC) (Dec 6-0)

160 Tanner Hugg (SCC) over Talen Fairbanks (BEM) (Dec 6-2)

172 Jaxon Kenning (SCC) over Ricky Wuori Jr. (BEM) (TF 16-0 4:16)

189 Sam Long (SCC) over Kallen Littler (BEMI) (MD 14-4)

215 Sutton Kenning (SCC) over Kohen Donat (BEM) (Fall 1:49)

285 Parker Orvik (BEM) over Noah Orth (SCT) (Fall 1:32)

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 54 BUFFALO 22

107 Grady Doering (SCC) Won by Forfeit

114 Gabe Roehl (BUFF) Fall Gil Andreas Rafols (SCC) 1:53

121 Kendall Booker (SCC) Fall Dylan Keeler (BUFF) 1:21

127 Jack Hamak (SCC) Fall Jonah Crawford (BUFF) 1:36

133 Mustafa Abshir (SCC) Won by Forfeit

139 Aaron Radtke (BUFF) Fall Ethan Lunning (SCC) 2:26

145 Caleb Martz (SCC) Won by Forfeit

152 Jaden Dombrovski (SCC) Fall Maxwell Carter (BUFF) 3:15

160 Aiden Herbst (BUFF) Maj. Dec. Noah Neuman (SCC) 13-2

172 Tanner Hugg (SCC) Fall Jacobee Scherber (BUFF) ( 3:44

189 Sam Long (SCT) Fall Lucas Potter (BUFF) :27

215 Sutton Kenning (SCT) Fall Marcus Kurth-Benson (BUFF) 3:07

285 Ryan Babatz (BUFF) Fall Aiden Forstner (SCT) :52

MOORHEAD 35 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 30

107 Landon Rinke (MHD) Fall Grady Doering (SCC) 1:55

114 Dane Ellingsberg (MHD) Fall Andrews Ralfos (SCC) 3:46

121 Crory Mongeoul (MHD) Dec. Kendall Booker (SCC) 7-5

127 Jack Hamak (SCC) Dec. Michael Jenkins (MHD) 3-2 OT

133 Dalton Humenwik (MHD) Falll Mustofa Abshir (SCC) 1:35

139 Ethan Lunning (SCC) Fall Dalton Humenuik (MHD) 3:33

145 Bridge Mongeau (MHD) Fall Jordan Dombrovski (SCC) 3:39

152 Noah Neuman (SCC) Dec. Griffin Quade (MHD) 4-2

160 Tanner Hugg (SCC) Dec. Lee Ellingsberg (MHD) 3-1

172 Jaxon Kenning (SCC) Fall Darden Prosby (MHD) :50

189 Sam Long (SCC) Fall Ron Piddo (MHD) :53

215 Sutton Kenning (SCC) Fall David Krabbenhoft (MHD) 3:27

285 Jack Olstad (MHD) Fall Noah Orth (SCC) 1:46

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 45 MFC WOLFS 24

107 Grady Doering (SCC) Fall Kaysen Van Der Zwaag (MFC) 4:57

114 Robert Gerisch (MFC) Fall Gil Andreas Rafols (SCC) 1:27

121 Kendall Booker (SCC) Fall Cole Hawker (MFC) 1:12

127 Jack Hamak (SCC) Won by Forfeit

133 Lincoln Starr (MFC) Fall Mustafa Abshir (SCC) 1:32

139 Rollie Steinbrecher (MFC) Fall Ethan Lunning (SCC) :27

145 Jaden Dombrovski (SCC) Dec. Gabe Olson (MFC) 8-2

152 Noah Neuman (SCC) Fall Austin Halgren (MFC) 1:34

160 Tanner Hugg (SCC) Won by Forfeit

172 Jaxon Kenning (SCC) Fall Tommy Smith (MFC) 1:54

189 Sam Long (SCC) Dec. Carson Ash (MFC) 6-5

215 Sutton Kenning (SCC) Dec. Jack Hanson (MFC) 4-1

285 Zachary Wallace (MFC) Fall Aiden Forstner (SCC) :54

STAPLES-MOTLEY 40 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 18

107 Gage Bjerga (STM) Fall Grady Doering (SCC) 1:12

114 Caden Kramer (STM) Fall Gil Andreas Rafols (SCC) 1:36

121 Eli Greenwaldt (STM) Maj. Dec. Kendall Booker (SCC) 10-2

127 Jack Hamak (SCC) Maj. Dec. Cooper Tappe (STM) 9-1

133 Jack Carlson (STM) Fall Mustafa Abshir (SCC) 1:52

139 Turner Beachy (STM) Fall Ethan Lunning (SCC) :54

145 Riley Reese (STM) Dec. Jaden Dombrovski (SCC) 6-4

152 Colbe Tappe (STM) Fall Noah Neuman (SCC) 1:08

160 Blake Neelan (STM) Dec.Tanner Hugg (SCC) 6-4 OT

172 Jaxon Kenning (SCC) Maj. Dec. Owen Winter (STM) 11-1

189 Sam Long (SCC) Dec. Luke Bjerga (STM) 8-3

215 Batuo Teboh (SCT) Dec. Jacob Becker (STM) 6-3

285 Sutton Kenning (SCT) Maj. Dec. Steven Petrich (STM) 12-0

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

The Sabres opened their season at the Big Lake “Hornets” Invitational. They earned sixth place with 98 points and nine medal winners. Peyton Allen (215) earned the championship and Jordan Gulden (285) earned second place. Jeremiah Miller (145) earned third place, Jack Pesta (127) and Michael Hamak (114) both earned fourth place. Jayce Gruber (107) and Aiden Halvorson (152) both earned fifth place and Tyler Plumski (121) and Tyler Freese (160) both earned sixth place.