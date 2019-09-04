Central Minnesota Grape Stomp Calendar: 2019

Grape harvest season is here! If you are looking to get out of the house and get your stomp on, here are some grape stomps happening around the area this fall!

Hungarian Harvest Festival & Grape Stomp - Saturday, September 14th

Hosted My Millner Heritage Winery, this event is free to get into and family-friendly. 6th Annual Hungarian Harvest Festival & Grape Stomp features authentic Hungarian food, Hungarian Folk dance, live music, free grape stomps, games & contests, souvenirs & Marketplace, wine tastings & tours, kids activities, a petting zoo and more!

RSVP to the Facebook event here

SMASHED for a GRAPE Cause - Saturday, September 14th

Hosted by Buffalo Rock Winery in Buffalo. The 9th Annual just-for-fun (for the whole family) grape stomp to raise funds for the Buffalo Bison Cheer Team. Stomping for every age, silent auction, and tastings going on throughout the event.

Register online and get more information here.

Grape Stomp Festival - September 13th - 15th

Carlos Creek Winery in Alexandria is hosting a three-day grape stomp festival. Admission is $5 on Friday and Sunday and $10 on Saturday. Carlos Creek Winery will be donating $1 for every Saturday admission ticket purchased prior & during the festival to a local charity. Costume contests, live music, food, themed days, beverage tastings and more are all going on with this event.

Get all the details and full lineup of events here.

Grape Stomp at Crow River Winery - Saturday, September 28th

Hosted by Crow River Winery in Hutchinson. Compete in children's and adult categories. There will also be live music, food vendors, shopping, and crafts.

Visit their website for more event details.

Oktoberfest and Grape Stomp - Saturday, October 5th

Hosted by Millner Heritage Winery in Kimball. Their biggest weekend of the year, you can eat & drink, grape stomp, shop, taste wines, listen to great music and so much more. This event is family-friendly.

RSVP to the Facebook event here.