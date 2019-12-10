Central McGowan Receives Job Creation Funding

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud company with a focus on automation and robotics has been selected for funding from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development

Central McGowan, located at 123 Roosevelt Rd., is one of four Minnesota companies chosen by DEED to receive an investment from the Job Creation Fund, according to a press release.

Central McGowan will receive a total of $120,000 to help nearly double the size of their existing 12,000 sq. ft. automation center. The total cost of the expansion is estimated around $1.6 million.

The Job Creation Fund is a program that provides funding to businesses throughout Minnesota after meeting certain criteria related to job development. Businesses headquartered in Greater Minnesota must create at least five full-time jobs and invest $250,000 to be eligible.

When completed, Central McGowan's expansion project is expected to create eight new jobs with an average wage of over $26 per hour.