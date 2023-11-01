CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital NICU Babies Celebrate Halloween In Style [GALLERY]

The babies of the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital were able to celebrate Halloween in style thanks to some adorable costumes!

The babies were dressed to impress this holiday season, with costumes including a butterfly, caterpillar, cow... even a box of fries!

CentraCare:

We're celebrating a very special first Halloween with several of our tiniest patients on the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital! Each baby pictured received a festive costume to commemorate the holiday and serve as a memento of how little they started out and how much they will grow! Our NICU staff also delivered special goody bags to each family thanks to help from the St. Cloud Hospital NICU Family Support Program. Thank you to the mummies and daddies for trusting us to care for your little pumpkins! We hope you have a very happy and safe Halloween!

ZAK (BORN 10/2/23) POPCORN

VIVIAN (10/9/23) BUTTERFLY

THEODORE (9/20/23) BABY BURRITO

MAYA (10/5/23) LADYBUG

MARIETTA (10/30/23) MINNIE MOUSE

MADDOX (10/30/23) GUMBALL MACHINE

GWEN (10/9/23) SNOWMAN

ELODIE (8/16/23) CANDY CORN

ELLIE (10/14/23) ICE CREAM CONE

IVY (10/28/23) BALLERINA

EVE (10/9/23) BUTTERFLY

COLTER (10/18/23) SMALL FRY

ALAYNA (10/9/23) COW

MAXIMUS (10/23/23) VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR

THE NURSES OF THE NICU

