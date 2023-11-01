CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital NICU Babies Celebrate Halloween In Style [GALLERY]

CentraCare/Ashli Overlund

The babies of the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital were able to celebrate Halloween in style thanks to some adorable costumes!

The babies were dressed to impress this holiday season, with costumes including a butterfly, caterpillar, cow... even a box of fries!

CentraCare:

We're celebrating a very special first Halloween with several of our tiniest patients on the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital!

 

Each baby pictured received a festive costume to commemorate the holiday and serve as a memento of how little they started out and how much they will grow! Our NICU staff also delivered special goody bags to each family thanks to help from the St. Cloud Hospital NICU Family Support Program.

 

Thank you to the mummies and daddies for trusting us to care for your little pumpkins! We hope you have a very happy and safe Halloween!

ZAK (BORN 10/2/23) POPCORN 

CentraCare/Ashli Overlund
VIVIAN (10/9/23) BUTTERFLY 

CentraCare/Ashli Overlund
THEODORE (9/20/23) BABY BURRITO 

CentraCare/Ashli Overlund
MAYA (10/5/23) LADYBUG 

CentraCare/Ashli Overlund
MARIETTA (10/30/23) MINNIE MOUSE 

CentraCare/Ashli Overlund
MADDOX (10/30/23) GUMBALL MACHINE 

CentraCare/Ashli Overlund
GWEN (10/9/23) SNOWMAN 

CentraCare/Ashli Overlund
ELODIE (8/16/23) CANDY CORN 

CentraCare/Ashli Overlund
ELLIE (10/14/23) ICE CREAM CONE 

CentraCare/Ashli Overlund
IVY (10/28/23) BALLERINA 

CentraCare/Ashli Overlund
EVE (10/9/23) BUTTERFLY 

CentraCare/Ashli Overlund
COLTER (10/18/23) SMALL  FRY 

CentraCare/Ashli Overlund
ALAYNA (10/9/23) COW 

CentraCare/Ashli Overlund
MAXIMUS (10/23/23) VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR 

CentraCare/Ashli Overlund
THE NURSES OF THE NICU 

CentraCare
