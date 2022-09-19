'MYCHART'

There have been so many technological advances in the world of health care, that it's hard to keep them all straight. How are we supposed to know which apps or programs may benefit us? That's why CentraCare is teaming up with the Great River Regional Libraries throughout central Minnesota. Anyone who would like a little extra help understanding the benefits available to them by using the MyChart App would benefit from coming to these free informational sessions.

CLASSES AVAILABLE FOR REGISTRATION

CentraCare will be teaching you all the benefits of using 'MyChart' which is the new online system that helps you access all of your medical records, during the months of September, October, and November 2022.

BRING YOUR TECH TOOLS

The classes will help you understand all the tools available to you through MyChart. Anyone that wants to participate is encouraged to bring a mobile phone, laptop, or tablet to help them understand the technology better, but it is not a requirement.

TOPICS FOR DISCUSSION

Some of the topics to be covered when discussing MyChart will be:

How to Log in

Navigation Tools

Support resources

Password management

Care Team messages

How to review test results

There will be members available to help you, and give you one-on-one support.

LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

If you would like to register for one or more of the events happening this fall, you can click HERE now to get registered to attend.

Locations that will be holding these events include:

St. Cloud

Melrose

Monticello

Paynesville

Sauk Center

Long Prairie

.

