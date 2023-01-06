CentraCare Lists Top Baby Names in 2022

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - If you welcomed Oliver or Evelyn to your family last year, you’re not alone.

Get our free mobile app

CentraCare has released a list of the most popular baby names at its hospitals in 2022. Over 4,000 babies were delivered at the eight hospitals in the Centracare system.

Most popular boy's names in 2022:

Oliver

Henry

Theodore

Jack

Brooks

Asher

Carter

Cooper

Grayson

Hudson

Leo

Top girls names in 2022

Evelyn

Avery

Emma

Harper

Isabella

Mia

Olivia

Scarlett

Aurora

Charlotte

Sophia

CentraCare operates hospitals in Long Prairie, Melrose, Monticello, Paynesville, Sauk Centre, Redwood Falls, Rice Memorial, and St. Cloud.