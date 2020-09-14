Celebrate Indoor Plant Week With a Spider Plant

I'm not sure if you've heard the news; but this week is National Indoor Plant Week. What better way to celebrate the week than by taking a look at all the great reasons you should have indoor plants, and why Spider Plants are so good for Minnesotans.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

SPIDER PLANTS

My friend Jill has a Spider plant, and asked me earlier this summer if I'd like to have one of the Spider plants "Spiderettes?" Otherwise known as babies. I said...as long as they aren't poisonous to cats or dogs, sure. I'll try one. Let's see if I can keep it alive.

Much to my surprise, my Spider plant has grown so much I've had to repot it into a bigger container. I was very excited about this, and then Jill told me that her Spider plant was producing so many babies, she didn't know what to do with them all.

So I took another offspring. I didn't even plant the second one in the house. I just use a pot that I had sitting on my front step growing catnip in it, and it grew as well.

Photo by Kelly Cordes

My Spider Plants have just been brought back in the house to spend the winter months inside.

EASY TO CARE FOR & GREAT FOR BEGINNERS

Spider Plants are tough, so if you are brand new to having indoor plants, this is a great choice for you. Spider plants actually don't mind drying out a bit between waterings, and they like indirect sunlight. The leaves can brown sometimes, especially if you are using water from the spicket that has chlorine in it. It's recommended to use distilled water, but other than that, you just might have an army of plants before you know it.