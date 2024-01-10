9 Healing Plants To Grow Indoors That Aren’t Pot
Happy winter! Or not.
As the weather outside continues to get frightful-er, you might be inspired to convert to hermitism. It sounds glorious to me! And anything I can do to avoid having to venture out into...*shudders*..."society"...is even gooder! Blossom your inner-hippie by planting and growing your own medicine!
9 Healing Plants to Grow Indoors This Winter
#1: Aloe Vera
The classic. As a dumb kid growing up in BFE (Northern Minnesota division), every time I burned myself, mom would snap off some aloe vera (after wondering out loud why she couldn't have just had a back rub that day years prior). Worked like a charm! It also works on irritated skin and even helps with digestion!
#2: Jiaogulan
First: gesundheit. Second: it's pronounced je-ow-gu-laan. Use the leaves to make tea to get a similar effect to ginseng for gooder brayn funkshun.
#3: Lavender
Legendary for stress reduction and relaxation...and you don't even have to smoke it! Use it for tea, in baked goods (Great British Bake Off, anyone?), and for aromatherapy.
#4: Mint
It's not just for Mint Juleps and fresher breath! Make a tea out of it for gooder digestion, to soothe sore throats, and to help reduce fevers.
#5: Lemon Balm
Another one that helps you chill, without getting high. Lemon balm aids in digestion, too!
#6: Moringa
I've never heard of this one, either. Moringa helps tame inflammation.
#7: Oregano
It's not just for spaghetti sauce (but it does rule for that!). Oregano helps with digestion. And if you're Cheech & Chong in the 70s, you claim it's pot and can sell it to teenagers!
#8: Rosemary
Do you have problems burping and farting all the time? More accurately: do your coworkers have problems with you burping and farting all the time? Get yourself some rosemary. It helps to relieve gas and bloating.
#9 Thyme
It's not just for herb-related jokes! Use it in tea, sprinkle onto dishes, or mix it in with salads for digestive help. It can also help relieve cold symptoms!
H/T: Reader's Digest
