The Cathedral Crusaders have a new volleyball coach in longtime assistant Heidi Schloe. Schloe replaces Glenda Prom, who led the program for the last ten seasons before stepping down after the 2019 campaign.

Schloe has been an assistant coach at CHS for the last four seasons and has 15 total years of coaching experience. She is also a teacher at St. Francis Xavier.

The Crusaders finished the 2019 season with a 13-14 record.