Cathedral Hockey Focused On Another State Run

The Cathedral boys hockey team has widely been regarded as one of the top Class A teams in the state throughout the season. The Crusaders are 21-4-1 and are fresh off a 10-0 section 5A quarterfinal win over Becker-Big Lake Tuesday night. Cathedral Head Coach Robbie Stocker and seniors Cole Hwang and Nick Hansen joined me on WJON. The Crusaders finished last season 18-13 and took home the Class A Consolation Championship at the State Tournament but this season would like to stay in the winners bracket.

Get our free mobile app

photo - Andrew Ritter photo - Andrew Ritter loading...

Coach Stocker says this year's team is very similar to last year's due to not losing many seniors. He says based on that they were able to hit the ground running to start the season. Stocker indicated they did suffer some injuries to key players which was a bump in the road but they overcame that. He says digging into their depth a bit earlier this season may have a been a benefit to them now because they had to learn to play better defense and their depth has improved. Stocker stopped short of saying they are playing their best hockey right now but he feels they are pushing toward that point. He says:

As a coach you're never really fully satisfied, you're always looking at getting more and achieving at a higher level. I hope we haven't peaked yet but I think we're playing good hockey right now.

photo - Andrew Ritter photo - Andrew Ritter loading...

Senior goaltender Nick Hansen says when you get to the playoffs there is more pressure and he loves it. He says the pressure pushes you to be at your best knowing it could be your last high school game. Cole Hwang posted a hat trick in Tuesday's 10-0 section win over Becker-Big Lake. He says he felt great that night but gives credit to his teammates for assisting him.

Robbie Stocker, Nick Hansen and Cole Hwang (photo - Jay Caldwell) Robbie Stocker, Nick Hansen and Cole Hwang (photo - Jay Caldwell) loading...

Stocker says a big part of their 2nd half surge has been an increase to the depth of their scoring. He says their first line has had a great year but they are seeing more scoring from their other lines as the season has gone on. Cathedral has won 10 straight games after their loss to Hermantown on January 11. The Crusaders will host River Lakes Saturday at 1 p.m. at the MAC. Cathedral beat River Lakes 6-2 on December 7.

Cathedral Roster:

Number Name Position Height Weight Year 1 LeGrande, Keaton G 10 3 Gebhardt, Vince D 12 5 Layne, Mason F 11 6 Hirschfeld, John F 11 7 Johnson, Caden F 11 10 Hayward, Sam D 12 13 Wood, Jaeger F 11 14 O'Neal, Philip F 12 15 Stockman, Connor D 11 17 Swenson, Landon F 12 19 Hwang, Cole F 12 20 Rosenkrans, Thomas D 12 21 Sturm, Griffin D 10 24 Gillespie, Joey F 11 26 Dwinnell, Andrew F 12 27 Petroske, Ben F 12 30 Janu, Matthew G 12 31 Hansen, Nick G 12 32 Klein, Noah F 10 34 Bacik, Ian D 11

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Robbie, Nick and Cole it is available below.