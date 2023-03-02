Cathedral Boys Hockey is Headed to the State Tournament

The Cathedral boys hockey team defeated Little Falls 4-3 in Elk River Wednesday night in double overtime to win the Section 5-A Championship and earn a berth in the Class A State boys hockey tournament. Andrew Dwinnell scored the game winner with less than three minutes remaining in the second extra period as the Crusaders erased a 3-0 deficit to beat Little Falls 4-3 in the section final. Andrew had two goals on the night with Jaeger Wood and Landon Swenson also scoring for the Crusaders.

Cathedral will play on Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center. The opponent and time will be determined on Saturday morning.

The boys state hockey tournament will take place March 8-11 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Boys Basketball:

Cathedral 64, Providence Academy 53

(Max Pfeiffer poured in 33 points for the Crusaders. Cathedral closes out the regular season tomorrow when they host Mora).

St. Francis 73, Becker 62