Cathedral Hockey Advances to State Semifinals

PHOTO: Dave Overlund

Cathedral boys hockey is headed back to the State Semifinals after a 11-2 win over Mankato East/Loyola at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.  The Crusaders led 4-1 after the first period and scored 5 2nd period goals to take firm control of the game to lead 9-2 after 2 periods.  Cathedral scored 2 3rd period goals.

Jack Smith scored 2 goals and added 2 assists, Blake Perbix had 1 goal and 3 assists, Reid Bogenholm and Nate Warner each had 1 goal and 3 assists, Cullen Hiltner had 1 goal and 1 assist and Jacob Hirschfield, Jon Bell, Bradyn Balfanz, Mack Motzko and Chandler Hendricks each scored 1 goal for the Crusaders.  Cathedral out-shot the Cougars 48-13.

Cathedral improves to 24-3-1 and will play 3rd seeded Hermantown Friday at 11:15 a.m. at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.  Hear the game on WJON.

